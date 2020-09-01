Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by Ajo LP

Ajo LP lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 126.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 161,062 shares during the period. Ajo LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 995,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,939,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 514.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 40,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.05. 2,293,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,483. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.78.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Gentex had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $229.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.