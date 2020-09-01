Gevo’s (GEVO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gevo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of GEVO stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.04. Gevo has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.14). Gevo had a negative net margin of 172.53% and a negative return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gevo will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

