Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,837,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752,945 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.96% of Baozun worth $70,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Baozun by 96.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 95.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baozun by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the second quarter worth about $150,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. 86 Research assumed coverage on Baozun in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baozun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $41.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.11. Baozun Inc has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $50.33.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baozun Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

