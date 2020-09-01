Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $68.54 Million Stock Holdings in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $68,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $725,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,322,000 after acquiring an additional 58,241 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of TM opened at $132.43 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Corp has a 12 month low of $108.01 and a 12 month high of $145.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.13 and its 200-day moving average is $126.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by $2.84. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Toyota Motor Corp will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

