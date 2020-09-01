Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $71.23 Million Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,566,879 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of HDFC Bank worth $71,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 49.4% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.7% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

HDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. HDFC Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $92.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.81. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $65.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

