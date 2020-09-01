Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,057,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 584,472 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 4.09% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $71,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 24.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 13,994 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 16,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 405,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 27.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 37,284 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PMT. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.19.

Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.59. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Correspondent Production segment engages in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit mortgage loans directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities (MBS).

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.