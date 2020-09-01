Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 751,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,930 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $73,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 6.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,521,000 after purchasing an additional 429,047 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 14.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,296,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,677,000 after buying an additional 407,870 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,525,000 after buying an additional 94,183 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 10.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,427,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,825,000 after buying an additional 226,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 70.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,310,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,350,000 after buying an additional 957,435 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.14, for a total value of $267,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $696,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $97,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,719,998.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,030 shares of company stock worth $1,604,880 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.17.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $105.30 on Tuesday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

