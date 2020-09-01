Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 1,025,374 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,153,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,025,374 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $72,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Theiler sold 27,200 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $492,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $674,340. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOC. Citigroup upped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.42% and a net margin of 20.55%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

