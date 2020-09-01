Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 306,265 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,265 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Molina Healthcare worth $69,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MOH opened at $184.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.55 and its 200-day moving average is $165.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.85 and a 12-month high of $198.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOH shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Cfra raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.43.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total transaction of $777,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,637.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

