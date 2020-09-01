Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 397,682 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Dollar Tree worth $69,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR opened at $96.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.81. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

