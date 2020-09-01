Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 832,213 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 832,213 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Lamb Weston worth $69,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 17.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,128,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $237,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.70 per share, with a total value of $149,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

NYSE:LW opened at $62.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.19. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $846.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.33 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 183.08% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.