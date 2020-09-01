Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,456 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.90% of ASGN worth $66,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 660,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 448,820 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 966.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 177,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ASGN by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 156,627 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter worth about $5,075,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ASGN by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 101,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN opened at $71.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.31. ASGN Inc has a 1 year low of $29.04 and a 1 year high of $74.78.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $936.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.82 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that ASGN Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 16,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $1,225,410.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 13,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $952,418.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,906 shares of company stock valued at $10,433,621. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

