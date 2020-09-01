Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 198,679 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $70,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Five Below by 2,381.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Five Below by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Five Below by 52.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Five Below by 12.8% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at $2,039,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $93.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Five Below from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $68.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Five Below from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.65.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $109.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.20. Five Below Inc has a 1 year low of $47.53 and a 1 year high of $137.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.89 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $11,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 524,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,830,797.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.73, for a total value of $1,141,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,697.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,677,806. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.