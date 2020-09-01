Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) will report ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Goodrich Petroleum reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 121.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Goodrich Petroleum.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of GDP opened at $8.25 on Thursday. Goodrich Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

