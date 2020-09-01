Hart Melanie Housey Sells 1,027 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stock

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) CAO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.39, for a total transaction of $347,526.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,462.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hart Melanie Housey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 30th, Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,250 shares of Pool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $702,045.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $327.84. 185,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.57. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $342.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Pool in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Pool in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

