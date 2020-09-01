Head to Head Analysis: Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) & Dover Motorsports (NASDAQ:DVD)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Allied Esports Entertainment and Dover Motorsports, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00 Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allied Esports Entertainment presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.89%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Volatility and Risk

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dover Motorsports has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Dover Motorsports’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.95 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.89 Dover Motorsports $45.96 million 1.14 $5.50 million N/A N/A

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.1% of Dover Motorsports shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and Dover Motorsports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment -128.57% -52.23% -32.83% Dover Motorsports -6.29% -4.33% -3.34%

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

