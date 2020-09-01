Head-To-Head Analysis: Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) versus Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor has a beta of 2.56, indicating that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xilinx has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ichor and Xilinx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $620.84 million 0.93 $10.73 million $0.95 26.48 Xilinx $3.16 billion 8.05 $792.72 million $3.35 31.09

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than Ichor. Ichor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilinx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.5% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.5% of Xilinx shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Ichor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xilinx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and Xilinx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 2.43% 14.92% 5.98% Xilinx 21.22% 30.66% 15.20%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ichor and Xilinx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 2 5 0 2.71 Xilinx 3 9 7 1 2.30

Ichor currently has a consensus price target of $35.57, suggesting a potential upside of 41.38%. Xilinx has a consensus price target of $103.35, suggesting a potential downside of 0.78%. Given Ichor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than Xilinx.

Summary

Xilinx beats Ichor on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and Korea. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. The company has a strategic collaboration with ZF Friedrichshafen AG; and technology collaboration with Shenzhen Youjia Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. Xilinx, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.