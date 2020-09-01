Head to Head Comparison: Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) vs. Metropolitan Bank (NASDAQ:MCB)

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) and Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Metropolitan Bank has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Southern National Banc. of Virginia and Metropolitan Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern National Banc. of Virginia $133.11 million 1.57 $33.17 million $1.48 5.78 Metropolitan Bank $140.41 million 1.83 $29.69 million $3.56 8.70

Southern National Banc. of Virginia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Metropolitan Bank. Southern National Banc. of Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Metropolitan Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and Metropolitan Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern National Banc. of Virginia 0 1 0 0 2.00 Metropolitan Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Metropolitan Bank has a consensus target price of $34.25, indicating a potential upside of 10.59%. Given Metropolitan Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Metropolitan Bank is more favorable than Southern National Banc. of Virginia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.3% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Metropolitan Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Southern National Banc. of Virginia and Metropolitan Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern National Banc. of Virginia 16.77% 7.12% 0.95% Metropolitan Bank 20.57% 10.68% 0.92%

Summary

Metropolitan Bank beats Southern National Banc. of Virginia on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction to permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, lockbox, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, check 21 processing, asset based lending, and mobile banking application services. In addition, the company provides other consumer/retail products and services that include debit and credit cards, ATM services, travelers' checks, notary services, and online banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 38 full-service retail branches in Virginia and 7 full-service retail branches in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area. It offers checking, savings, term deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, including commercial, construction, multifamily, and one-to four-family real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; trade finance and letters of credit, term loans, and working capital lines of credit; commercial mortgages; and consumer loans. In addition, it offers cash management solutions, such as wire transfers, ACH, and foreign exchange conversion, as well as online and mobile banking, ACH, remote deposit capture, and debit card services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

