Head-To-Head Survey: Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) vs. Drive Shack (NASDAQ:DS)

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) and Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Drive Shack and Dunkin Brands Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Drive Shack 0 0 4 0 3.00 Dunkin Brands Group 0 15 11 0 2.42

Drive Shack currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 259.71%. Dunkin Brands Group has a consensus target price of $72.86, suggesting a potential downside of 4.24%. Given Drive Shack’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Drive Shack is more favorable than Dunkin Brands Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.8% of Drive Shack shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Dunkin Brands Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Drive Shack shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Dunkin Brands Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Drive Shack and Dunkin Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Drive Shack -35.12% -480.82% -16.75% Dunkin Brands Group 16.79% -38.22% 6.03%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Drive Shack and Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Drive Shack $272.06 million 0.34 -$54.85 million ($0.84) -1.65 Dunkin Brands Group $1.37 billion 4.57 $242.02 million $3.17 24.00

Dunkin Brands Group has higher revenue and earnings than Drive Shack. Drive Shack is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dunkin Brands Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Drive Shack has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dunkin Brands Group has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dunkin Brands Group beats Drive Shack on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc. owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun. The company's Traditional Golf Properties segment owns and operates golf properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, leased, or managed 66 properties in 11 states. The company also invests in loans and securities. The company was formerly known as Newcastle Investment Corp. and changed its name to Drive Shack Inc. in December 2016. Drive Shack Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds. Its restaurants serve hot and cold coffee, baked goods, and hard serve ice cream. The company also offers packaged coffee, Dunkin' K-Cup pods, and ready-to-drink bottled iced coffee in retail outlets. As of December 29, 2018, it had 12,871 Dunkin' Donuts points of distribution and 8,041 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. The company franchises its restaurants under the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

