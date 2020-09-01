Headinvest LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $6,445,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,909,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 19.4% during the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 285,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,998,000 after buying an additional 28,663 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $212.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,613,452. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $216.16. The firm has a market cap of $418.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.85.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,401 shares of company stock worth $25,345,655 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.28.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.