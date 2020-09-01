Headinvest LLC Buys New Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 374.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 135.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPC traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $94.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.98. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -69.96, a PEG ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.39. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 55.54%.

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

