Headinvest LLC Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth $51,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 84,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $6,552,967.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,206 shares of company stock valued at $19,617,943. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.08. The company had a trading volume of 92,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,900. The company has a market capitalization of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $79.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.29.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.