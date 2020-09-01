Headinvest LLC Has $244,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Headinvest LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,116,000 after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $557,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.16. 27,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,063,120. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.01 and a 200-day moving average of $182.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $229.27.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

