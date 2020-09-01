Headinvest LLC Has $328,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Headinvest LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4,420.8% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,432,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246,052 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,431,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,796,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,182,000 after acquiring an additional 486,277 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,570,000 after purchasing an additional 394,997 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,324,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,394,000 after purchasing an additional 336,403 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,802. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $62.85.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

