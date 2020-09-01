Headinvest LLC Invests $220,000 in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in CSX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 8,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 18.9% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.12. The stock had a trading volume of 56,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,648. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.07. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 24.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CSX from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on CSX from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CSX from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on CSX from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.78.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total transaction of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $1,478,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,002,638.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,336 shares of company stock worth $6,140,916 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

