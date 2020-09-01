Headinvest LLC Lowers Stock Position in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Headinvest LLC lessened its stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,212 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 7.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $829,166,000 after acquiring an additional 473,790 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,845,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $611,613,000 after buying an additional 44,910 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,839 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $223,848,000 after buying an additional 149,291 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Splunk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,932 shares of the software company’s stock worth $338,373,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Splunk by 212.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,631,488 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,943,000 after buying an additional 1,109,788 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Splunk from $203.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.54. The stock had a trading volume of 17,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,589. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.85 and its 200-day moving average is $167.59. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $223.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The software company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $491.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.28 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 24.86% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 6,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total transaction of $1,194,979.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total transaction of $149,615.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,828.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,116 shares of company stock worth $13,827,797. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

