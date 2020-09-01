Headinvest LLC Purchases 440 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 102,693,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308,917 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Coca-Cola by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,240,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792,057 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 622.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,098,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,336,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,635,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 753.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,443,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,893 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 268,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,683,356. The company has a market cap of $214.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.89.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

