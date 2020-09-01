Headinvest LLC Sells 191 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Headinvest LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded down $3.21 on Tuesday, reaching $154.55. 33,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

In related news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,626,404. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

