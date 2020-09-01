Headinvest LLC Sells 317 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Headinvest LLC decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,674,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,080,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,810 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth about $148,871,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,784,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,817,000 after acquiring an additional 840,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,607,000 after acquiring an additional 438,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,769,000 after purchasing an additional 367,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.83.

NYSE ITW traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $198.61. 8,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total value of $2,523,717.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,316,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

