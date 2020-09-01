Headinvest LLC Sells 445 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Headinvest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABB. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of ABB by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ABB by 3.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in ABB by 2.9% in the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 148,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABB shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cowen began coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

ABB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,801. The stock has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $26.66.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. ABB had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

