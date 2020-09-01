Headinvest LLC Sells 908 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Headinvest LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,798,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $227.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 13,584,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $337,026,507.81. In the last three months, insiders acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.