Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 1,207 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2,485.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 471.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Shares of OMC opened at $54.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.21. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

