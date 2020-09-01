Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $32.90 and last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 2279900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $441.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIBB. Bank of America upgraded Hibbett Sports from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Hibbett Sports in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hibbett Sports from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 635.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. The company has a market capitalization of $536.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

