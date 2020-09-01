Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,422,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 428,741 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.55% of Hologic worth $81,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hologic by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 18,191 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 67.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Hologic by 3.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 63.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HOLX stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.14. 55,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,988. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.11. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $73.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

