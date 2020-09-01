HorusPay Trading Down 34.2% Over Last Week (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. Over the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 34.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a total market cap of $4.69 million and $636.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008411 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00134550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $198.28 or 0.01665521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00199262 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000835 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00177145 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00209523 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

