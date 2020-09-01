Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2020 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2020

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 18.25-18.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.85. Humana also updated its FY20 guidance to $18.25-18.75 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Humana from $388.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Humana from $405.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $425.50.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM stock traded up $7.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.17. 537,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Humana has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $425.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Humana will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.