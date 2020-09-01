HyperDAO Price Hits $0.0230 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. During the last week, HyperDAO has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a market cap of $8.70 million and $2.04 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00134570 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.50 or 0.01662457 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00198469 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000834 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00177041 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00207876 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,069,974 tokens. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com. The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

HyperDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

