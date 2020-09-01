i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Receives $32.33 Average PT from Analysts

i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.04. i3 Verticals has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $771.80 million, a P/E ratio of -557.80, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. State Street Corp increased its position in i3 Verticals by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 31,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in i3 Verticals by 645.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 145,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in i3 Verticals by 13.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 25,388 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in i3 Verticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,224,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in i3 Verticals by 43.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

