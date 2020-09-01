IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, DDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. In the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $15,122.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IHT Real Estate Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00040800 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $723.25 or 0.06067526 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00019659 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00037014 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin.

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, CoinTiger, DDEX, Kucoin, LBank, Upbit, CoinBene, Bittrex, OEX, Gate.io, HitBTC and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IHT Real Estate Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.