Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,580 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 135,483 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.16% of Illumina worth $88,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Illumina by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,055 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth $1,666,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 194,611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $72,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,824 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total transaction of $319,224.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Ragusa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.76, for a total transaction of $1,703,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,735.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,768 shares of company stock worth $10,194,042 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Illumina from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $356.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.29.

Shares of ILMN stock traded down $5.89 on Tuesday, reaching $351.33. 16,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,144. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.33, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $404.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $369.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.75.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

