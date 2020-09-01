Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFS. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Intercorp Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Intercorp Financial from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Santander cut shares of Intercorp Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Banco Santander cut shares of Intercorp Financial to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercorp Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

IFS stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.71. 15,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 6.53. Intercorp Financial has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Intercorp Financial by 54.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 632,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,732,000 after acquiring an additional 224,304 shares in the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 396,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 213,743 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 80,622 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 170,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 45,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 515,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 24,442 shares during the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

