Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) in a note issued to investors on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

IONS opened at $54.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $67.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.87 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Breaux Castleman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $868,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,536.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,123,750. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 243,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after acquiring an additional 21,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

