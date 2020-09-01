iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 223,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,722 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $70,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 169,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,579,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 230,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $352.25. The stock had a trading volume of 90,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,324,172. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $352.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $332.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.80.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

