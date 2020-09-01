Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) will announce $0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jabil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.61. Jabil reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jabil will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jabil.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil has a 1-year low of $17.63 and a 1-year high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jabil by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 24,466 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $946,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $771,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Jabil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,445,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

