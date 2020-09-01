Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dollar General in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Mandeville now expects that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar General from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.59.

NYSE DG opened at $201.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $206.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $194.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Dollar General by 7.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 56.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 16.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 42.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

