Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Heico Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Heico in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heico’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HEI. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Heico from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Heico from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.89.

Shares of HEI opened at $109.92 on Monday. Heico has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $146.94. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.70.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Heico had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $386.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heico during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Heico by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Heico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Heico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Heico during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 26.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Heico news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,526.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $9,221,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,554,165.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,113 shares of company stock worth $19,410,626. 8.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

