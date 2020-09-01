Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Nordic American Tanker Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NAT)

Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report released on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10).

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Nordic American Tanker had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.88%.

NAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

NYSE NAT opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.22. Nordic American Tanker has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $637.98 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nordic American Tanker by 137.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 870,742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 70.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 248,409 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 102,958 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 26.2% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,852,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after acquiring an additional 592,025 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 3,983.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About Nordic American Tanker

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

