Jiayin Group (JFIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Jiayin Group to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $44.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 million. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 17.39%.

NASDAQ:JFIN opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.03. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

