John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 348,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,125,000 after purchasing an additional 25,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 272,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,381,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after buying an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 170,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after buying an additional 41,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 164,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,023,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock opened at $79.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $926.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $83.28. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.35 and a 52 week high of $107.86.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 2.88%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

