Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,873 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $24,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sector Gamma AS lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $153.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.20.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

